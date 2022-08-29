Gamestarter 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,731.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $89,731.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

