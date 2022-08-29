Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 64,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHAC remained flat at $9.84 on Monday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

