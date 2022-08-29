Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target Cut to $1.70

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Gannett has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $748.66 million during the quarter.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Gannett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Gannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gannett by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

