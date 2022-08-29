Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $109.00

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $971,283.58 and $109.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,976,375 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
