Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Down 4.5%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 10,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 803,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

