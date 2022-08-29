GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,951,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

