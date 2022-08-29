Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.60

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GECFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.