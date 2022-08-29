Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $312.58 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $312.58 million and $1.04 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 316,837,336 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

