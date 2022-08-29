General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 3.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.53. 172,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

