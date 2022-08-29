General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,693 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 2.0% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.13% of General Motors worth $85,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 134,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in General Motors by 115.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,246,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,523,000 after buying an additional 666,769 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $39.84. 575,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

