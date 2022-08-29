Gera Coin (GERA) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $36,390.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 829.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

