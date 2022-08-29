Gifto Market Capitalization Achieves $19.43 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and $1.33 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

