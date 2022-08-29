Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 42,742 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 6.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.72% of CarMax worth $111,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.27. 20,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

