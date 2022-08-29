Giverny Capital Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NVR comprises 4.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $70,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $20.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,245.65. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,280.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4,435.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

