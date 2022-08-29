Giverny Capital Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,174,000 after buying an additional 471,078 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,163 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.