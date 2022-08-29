Giverny Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,049,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 524,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after acquiring an additional 108,716 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $102.53. 167,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

