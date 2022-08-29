Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for 0.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.66. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,065. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $452.48 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.71 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.