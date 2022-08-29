Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 4,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 102,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $133,910.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,668.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $559,887 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

