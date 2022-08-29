Goldcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,640.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,640.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00274263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.