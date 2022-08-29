Golden Doge (GDOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,768.00

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $983,319.13 and $33,768.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Golden Doge Profile
Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Golden Doge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Golden Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.