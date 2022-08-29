Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,986,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 4,231,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. 138,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

