Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 108,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,242. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

