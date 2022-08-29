Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.28.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
