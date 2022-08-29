Grimm Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $16,020.73 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00055783 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Grimm
