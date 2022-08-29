Guarded Ether (GETH) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Guarded Ether has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for about $1,203.96 or 0.06036577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $9,971.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Guarded Ether
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.
Guarded Ether Coin Trading
