GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Achieves $50.98 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. GXChain has a total market cap of $50.98 million and $52,993.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002641 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000205 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 299.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

