Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

