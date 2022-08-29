Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
