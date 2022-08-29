Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 848.40 ($10.25) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 850.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 936.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,695.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

