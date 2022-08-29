Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on the stock.
HL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 848.40 ($10.25) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 850.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 936.92.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Lansdown
In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
