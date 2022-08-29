Harvest Finance Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $42.26 or 0.00210399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,727 coins and its circulating supply is 680,602 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

