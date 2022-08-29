HC Wainwright Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $8.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.