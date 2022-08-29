HC Wainwright Cuts Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $8.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

