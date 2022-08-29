HC Wainwright Cuts Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Price Target to $2.50

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.96% from the company’s previous close.

Digihost Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

