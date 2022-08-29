Head-To-Head Analysis: Freshworks (FRSH) & Its Competitors

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freshworks to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freshworks and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million -$191.99 million -0.53 Freshworks Competitors $1.83 billion $286.72 million 31.38

Analyst Ratings

Freshworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freshworks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 4 5 0 2.56 Freshworks Competitors 1636 11284 24239 529 2.63

Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $18.23, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Freshworks’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freshworks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -68.69% -24.66% -20.18% Freshworks Competitors -78.74% -84.01% -7.62%

Summary

Freshworks peers beat Freshworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

