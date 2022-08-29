Head-To-Head Comparison: XOS (XOS) and Its Rivals

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare XOS to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2098 2877 33 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XOS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 311.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 33.05%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -8.45 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.33

XOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Summary

XOS peers beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

