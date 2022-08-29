Head to Head Contrast: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) & Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KnowBe4 and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 13.92 -$11.85 million $0.05 392.48 Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.30 -$31.35 million N/A N/A

KnowBe4 has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KnowBe4 and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus target price of $28.09, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given KnowBe4’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Jianpu Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.