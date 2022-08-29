Head to Head Contrast: XOS (XOS) & The Competition

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare XOS to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -8.45 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.08

XOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares XOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XOS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2098 2878 33 2.47

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 311.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 33.05%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

XOS peers beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

