Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 139,300 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.61% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,583. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $60.37. 3,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

