Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $55,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 392,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,157,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 135,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

About CMC Materials

CCMP remained flat at $173.69 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.