Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $71,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $72,186,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 13.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,038.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 2,192,168 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,576. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

