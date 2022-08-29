Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $148.07 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434,897 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $148,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after buying an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 578,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,225,750. The firm has a market cap of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

