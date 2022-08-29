Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 292,600 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 4.25% of Arch Resources worth $90,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.74. 10,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.54 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

