Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,821.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,404 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $63,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.81 on Monday, hitting $383.19. 20,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,348. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.