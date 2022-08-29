Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $67,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 392,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,593. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.