Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

Shares of HLOGF stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.11. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.10. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.23.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

