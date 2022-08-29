Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOMO. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $838.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

