Henry R. Keizer Buys 500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.47. 1,554,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

