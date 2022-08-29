Hermez Network Price Tops $3.63 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $930,256.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00017959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032854 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00084711 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.
