Heron Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Plantronics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics Stock Performance

Plantronics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. 7,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $415.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.53 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 684.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

