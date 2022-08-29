HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 321,588 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $28.17.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

