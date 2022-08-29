Hina Inu (HINA) Price Tops $0.0000

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hina Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.