Hive Price Reaches $0.52 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $228.69 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003456 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 435,978,167 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

